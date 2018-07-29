Port Kaituma man fatally rams father-in-law with boat

Police are investigating the murder of Dennis Williams , a farmer of Canal Bank,Port Kaituma,North West District who was allegedly killed by his son-in-law on Saturday morning.

According to the police , investigations revealed that around 03:00hrs on Saturday morning the suspect and two friends were consuming alcohol outside of a house .

Reports are that sometime later , the suspect began beating his wife who started screaming and the 67-year-old Williams who resides in close proximity ,crossed the river with his boat ,rescued and remained with her until the break of day.

Around 0630hrs , Williams was returning home in his boat and shortly after the suspect entered a boat powered by an outboard engine and in “a fit of rage” he drove over the elderly man and his boat causing him to fall overboard and submerge.

The lifeless body of Williams, which bore injuries to the head ,was later recovered and is presently at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination on Monday. His 36 year-old son-in-law is in police custody assisting with the investigation.