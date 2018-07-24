Transfer of cop is aimed at maintaining efficiency

Dear Editor

THE Guyana Police Force is responding to a newspaper article published in Kaieteur News on Sunday, July 22, 2018 under the caption “Traffic Control at Berbice Bridge… Inspector transferred after refusing to take Top Cop’s call on civilian’s phone”. Please permit me to respond to the allegation made.

That on the day in question, there were two members of the Force, one being a Subordinate Officer in the vehicle, and two civilians and having stopped at the police roadblock, the driver explained who they were. In this process, the documents for the vehicle were requested and the Inspector and a Sergeant, had an issue with one of the documents, which resulted in grossly uncomplimentary remarks being made by the Inspector and the Sergeant, much to the shock and dismay of the police ranks and civilians, after the driver explained that the Commissioner of Police (ag) sent them to Berbice on duty, and the driver made the call to the Commissioner of Police (ag).

On Friday March 23, 2018 about 10:00hrs, Inspector G. Playter, among two other ranks from ‘B’ Division, were summoned to a meeting, where one of the ranks who was in the minibus, related in the presence of Assistant Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr. C. Hicken and Second-in-Command ‘Administration’, W/Assistant Commissioner M. Graham, DSM, what took place the previous day. These documents were subsequently produced to the Assistant Commissioner ‘Operations’, in the presence of the Traffic Chief, and all were found to be in order; the Inspector clearly did not understand the matter of the vehicle pass on the day in question.

Inspector Playter and his ranks listened, acknowledged and admitted that he in particular showed total disregard for the Commissioner of Police’s Office by his utterances and subsequently apologised. As it relates to him being transferred, rotation is a management tool used to assist in the maintenance of efficiency within the Guyana Police Force, inter alia.

This Inspector’s behavior comes as no surprise, as prior to this incident, he was posted to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions, to relieve a colleague Prosecutor who was proceeding on Annual Vacation Leave, but instead, he reported sick and obtained one month sick leave. It is also no surprise for the publication, as his daughter is employed by the very newspaper. It is unfortunate that these administrative matters find themselves in the public domain, exacerbated by some sections of the press who believe that it is something worthy of public consumption.

Regards

Jairam Ramlakhan

Superintendent

Public Relations and Press Officer

Guyana Police Force