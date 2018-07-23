Second Georgetown Badminton Camp for Schools concluded

THE Guyana Badminton Association and the Unit of Allied of Arts (Physical Education Department) has extended sincere thanks to National Badminton Player Narayan Ramdhani for successfully running off a two-week Badminton Camp for the young Badminton players from schools around Georgetown.

Those schools included Queens College, Marian Academy, Winfer Gardens Primary, School of the Nations and Eccles Primary.

Ramdhani, who holds a Badminton World Federation Shuttle Time Tutor Certificate, not only shared his knowledge of how to become a better Badminton player, but he also supplied all the rackets and shuttlecocks for this two-week Camp. He is also studying and training in badminton on a five-year scholarship in Canada.

This is the second consecutive year that the young Ramdhani is conducting the Camp in Guyana.

Ramdhani will also be representing Guyana at the CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia from July 28th-August 4th, along with Jonathan Mangra and Priyanna Ramdhani, competing in the Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles. The tournament will see the participation of six Olympians and five players ranked in the top 100 in the world.

The Guyanese players have been preparing for the CAC Games by training twice daily and the GBA is confident that they will put their all to represent their country.