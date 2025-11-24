News Archives
Prosecution makes further disclosure in Mohameds’ extradition case
Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed pictured with their attorneys, Siand Dhurjon and Damien Da Silva (Delano Williams photo)
The extradition proceedings for prominent businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, were called on Monday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

During the third hearing, the prosecution made further disclosure to the defence as part of the ongoing proceedings.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman

At the earlier hearing this month, the prosecution had already disclosed several key documents, including a diplomatic note, an authenticated declaration from the United States Secretary of State, and executed warrants of arrest for both men.

These materials form part of the formal request by the United States government seeking the Mohameds’ extradition on alleged financial crimes, and are intended to establish the legitimacy of the U.S. request and demonstrate compliance with the procedural requirements of the Guyana–U.S. extradition treaty.

The defence received Monday’s disclosures and is expected to make certain submissions when the matter returns to court on Friday, when additional disclosure is also anticipated.

Both Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, principals of Mohamed’s Enterprise, remain on $150,000 bail each as the proceedings continue.

Magistrate Latchman adjourned the matter to November 28, 2025.

