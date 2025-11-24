Guyana, Suriname have set an example for the region – PM Phillips

-underscores commitment to deepening collaboration in food and energy security, climate resilience, sustainable development

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips underscored Guyana’s commitment to deepening relations with the Republic of Suriname at a reception to celebrate the 50th Independence Anniversary of the neighbouring country on Saturday evening, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.

During featured remarks, Prime Minister Phillips extended congratulations to the Government and people of Suriname on its Golden Jubilee while lauding the country’s growth and cultural pride.

He emphasised the enduring bilateral relations between the two nations, as “neighbours by geography, partners by necessity, and friends by choice”.

Shared achievements in regional cooperation, mutual respect and commitment to prosperity were also listed as key factors in the partnership.

“Guyana and Suriname have set an example for the region and the world—showing that neighbours can collaborate meaningfully; that shared development is not a slogan but a practical path forward. Whether in energy, infrastructure, trade, security, or people-to-people connections, our cooperation reflects the maturity and trust that our leaders have worked tirelessly to build and maintain.”

The Prime Minister also said that Guyana recommits to “working together to transform the Guyana–Suriname corridor into a model of regional integration; to deepen collaboration in food and energy security, climate resilience, and sustainable development.”

Prime Minister Phillips was joined by his wife, Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips, Suriname’s Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency, Liselle Blankendal; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Susan Rodrigues and Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, the Honourable Keoma Griffith. Other senior officials, members of the private sector and civil society also attended the event. (OPM)