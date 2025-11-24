-ExxonMobil rejects KN claims of hidden Stabroek Block discoveries

EXXONMOBIL Guyana Limited (EMGL) on Sunday pushed back forcefully against a recent media report claiming that the company concealed oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, calling the assertions both “inaccurate and misleading.”

The article was published by Kaieteur News on Sunday, November 23, 2025, under the headline “Key report exposes three new oil discoveries were made in 2025 but kept quiet by Exxon, Govt.

In a statement, EMGL made it clear that every hydrocarbon finds, whether large, small, or commercially insignificant, is legally required to be reported to the Ministry of Natural Resources and that the company has complied with this obligation in full.

“We are legally obligated to file a Notice of Discovery with the Ministry of Natural Resources for every hydrocarbon find, regardless of size or commercial viability, and we have fully complied with this requirement,” the company said.

EMGL added that the three wells referenced in the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report “were disclosed to the government in accordance with these obligations. That is how they ended up in the Report.”

The company said that its practice is to publicly announce only significant discoveries, those that materially affect resource estimates or future development planning.

The wells mentioned in the government’s report, EMGL noted, “do not meet this threshold,” which is why they were not included in previous public announcements.

To date, the company has announced more than 30 major discoveries, while submitting 51 Notices of Discovery to the Ministry, an indicator, it said, of both transparency and ongoing exploration activity.

“This reflects our commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance,” EMGL stated, underscoring that its operations continue to align fully with Guyana’s petroleum laws and contractual requirements.

ExxonMobil reaffirmed that it remains committed to operating responsibly, noting, “We remain committed to operating responsibly and transparently, in full alignment with contractual and regulatory requirements.”