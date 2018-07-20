Naya Zamana 22 set for August 25

– will be hosted at the National Cultural Centre

THE public has asked for it and on Saturday, August 25, the National Cultural Centre will come alive when the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha will stage yet another spectacular annual theatrical production of Naya Zamana.

This year will be the 22nd year since the production has been taking the stage with dances complimented with drama. According to a release from the Sabha, the event will be set against a breathtaking backdrop- one that will capture its loyal fans’ hearts. The event is hosted annually in both Guyana and in New York.

The release said that tickets for the show are highly coveted and are grabbed quickly by theatre-goers. The creative vision of Dr. Vindhya Vasini Persaud who scripts, directs, choreographs and produces Naya Zamana is beautifully embellished by Trishala Simantini Persaud’s artistry in the dazzling and beautiful costumes that are a signature of the production.

“Special lighting and sounds will be added in an effort to enhance the effects. The vibrant and cutting-edge choreography and the new story each year captures the emotions of the audience as they are taken on a roller coaster of the actors’ journeys of romance, ambition, jealousy and other battles,” the release stated.

The liberal interspersing of Bollywood, creative, lyrical and Indian classical and folk dance by graceful and energetic dancers will make the production magical, memorable and certainly something persons must attend.

Tickets for Naya Zamana 22 are on sale at the National Cultural Centre, Dharmic Kendra, Red Mango, E-Networks and Bhagwan’s and cost $3,500, $3,000 and $2,000.