Child rapist must spend rest of life in prison

SHELDON Lynch, 46, was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2015 rape of a child under age 16. This was ordered by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry in the Sexual Offences Court at the Georgetown High Court.

It was well after two hours when a mixed 12-member jury returned with a unanimous guilty verdict.

According to the state, on August 22, 2015, Sheldon Lynch, of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, engaged in sexual penetration of a girl child, who was then only 11 years old.

The female who is now 14 years old is said to be known to Lynch and had visited his home, where he forced himself onto her.The matter was reported to the police and Lynch was arrested and charged for the offence.

Lynch’s attorney was Clyde Forde while the state was represented by Lisa Cave and Orinthia Schmidt.

Earlier this year, Lynch was sentenced to two life sentences which will run consecutively and he will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years for two counts by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall for the rape of another underage girl on two occasions. The girl was then 11 years old.

The state said it happened between December 7, 2010 and January 25, 201,3 in the county of Essequibo.