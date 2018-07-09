Holder cites clinical first test performance

CMC – CAPTAIN Jason Holder has praised his side’s “clinical” all-round performance which earned them an emphatic innings and 219-run victory over Bangladesh in the opening Test here Friday.

The West Indies fast bowlers blew away the tourists for a historic-low 43 in their first innings inside the first session on the opening day at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and then their batsmen piled up 406 in reply.

The hosts then dismissed the Bangladeshis for 144 in their second innings, about 15 minutes before lunch on the third day to complete a comprehensive victory.

“I’m happy overall with the performance. I felt we bowled and batted well in this Test match [and] we also supported [our] bowlers in the field,” Holder told the media afterwards.

In Jamaica, I expect the Bangladeshis to come back firing and come at us pretty hard. It’s just a matter of us being consistent and maintaining the pressure we set on them.”

Seamer, Kemar Roach produced a superb Man-of-the-Match performance in the opening hour of the Test, snatching five wickets for eight runs to cripple Bangladesh.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s seventh Test hundred then formed the foundation of the Windies first innings, as they effectively batted Bangladesh out of the contest.

“I think the opening burst by Kemar and also Shannon (Gabriel) really set the tone for us. I was able to come in and get a few wickets at the end and obviously Miguel Cummins got three wickets in the first innings as well,” Holder pointed out.

“Again, it was a clinical performance in the first hour of play and obviously we set it up quite nicely with the bat, led by Kraigg with a wonderful hundred … and well supported by everyone else who chipped in.”

He added: “I think it was a good opportunity for everybody to get a chance in the middle. We wanted to give them as much time to spend some time in the middle. Unfortunately, really only one of our batsmen missed out and that’s Roston (Chase) but hopefully in Jamaica he can come to the party.”

The Windies pacers dominated the match, taking all 20 wickets, with leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo going wicket-less in his five overs in the entire game.

A similar situation obtained in the last Test against Sri Lanka two weeks ago when Bishoo bowled just two overs, as the seamers grabbed the bulk of the wickets.

Despite this, Holder said Bishoo was still an important member of the bowling attack.

“I think we’ve got a really good balance. I know Devendra Bishoo hasn’t come to the fore as much as expected but I still think he has a part to play. It’s just a matter of seeing how the conditions are in Jamaica and then making a final decision.”

The second Test bowls off at Sabina Park in Jamaica next Thursday.

“I think it was a clinical performance and looking ahead to the next Test match