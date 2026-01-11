‘Biggest Mashramani ever’ on the cards as preparations intensify—Tyndall

––Launch set for January 16 at the Railway Courtyard

THE Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is moving full steam ahead with preparations for what is expected to be the largest Mashramani celebration in Guyana’s history, according to Director of National Events, Andrew Tyndall.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Tyndall revealed that Mashramani 2026 will officially kick off at the Railway Courtyard on January 16, with a major highlight being the unveiling of band costumes—a first for the festival’s launch.

He said the expanded programme, which will include activities across multiple regions, aligns with President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision of positioning Guyana as a premier entertainment destination in the region.

With several elements of this year’s festivities already underway, Tyndall noted that planning for Mashramani has been months in the making.

“We are excited about Mashramani 2026. We believe this will be the biggest Mashramani ever to date. The ministry is fully locked in, putting all our energy into delivering a successful Mashramani season to the people of Guyana and to visitors who will be here during that period,” he said.

This year’s official launch will take place at the Railway Courtyard, recently commissioned by President Ali as the country’s primary cultural space.

“Preparations are advanced for Mashramani 2026. The official launch of Mashramani will be held next week, Friday the 16th of January, at the Railway Courtyard, which is the new cultural space that His Excellency launched last December,” Tyndall explained.

For the first time, the launch will feature costumes from all bands participating in the Costume and Float Parade.

“That speaks to the advanced stage of preparation, because most, if not all of the bands have already begun and are well into costume preparation. We will be able to reveal those costumes to the public next Friday,” he said.

The ministry is also putting final touches on several major events scheduled for later in the month, many of which are being staged in collaboration with key stakeholders.

“We are preparing for our first events. On the 23rd we have Banks on the Avenue, and on the 24th we have a concert in New Amsterdam,” Tyndall noted.

Traditional Mashramani elements are also making a comeback this year. Among them is Mash Night, where the King and Queen of the Bands, along with individual band pieces, will be judged.

“We are also reintroducing the Masquerade Jamboree as part of the ministry’s efforts to preserve and promote the Masquerade art form,” Tyndall added.

He stressed that the expanded Mashramani calendar is closely tied to broader national development and tourism goals.

“If you have been following President Ali’s pronouncements, his vision is for Guyana to become the premier entertainment destination in this part of the world, including the Caribbean and Latin America. We plan with that vision in mind,” Tyndall said.

He also pointed to strong collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Tourism, noting that Mashramani will feature prominently on the national tourism calendar for 2026.

“There is strong synergy between the two ministries to ensure that Mashramani is marketed to the world,” he said.

At its core, Tyndall emphasised, Mashramani remains a celebration of the Guyanese people. He encouraged members of the diaspora to return home for the festivities and urged Guyanese nationwide to support events happening in their regions.

“The events are free, and activities will be held in almost all regions. Wherever you are, we encourage you to support Mashramani when the events come to your region,” he said, adding that all activities will be well advertised in advance.

“Mashramani is a vibe, and it is a Guyanese thing,” Tyndall added.