1,704 fisherfolk in Region Six receive $255.6M grant

—under $1.5B national cash grant

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman.

A TOTAL of 1,704 fisherfolk in Region Six will benefit from the government’s $150,000 cash-grant initiative, translating to a $255.6 million investment in the regional fishing sector, as part of a wider $1.5 billion national payout to fisherfolk across Guyana.

The announcement was reinforced on Saturday during distribution exercises at Albion, Corentyne, and the Number 66, Corentyne Co-op, where Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha described the initiative as another clear demonstration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government delivering on commitments made to working people.

Minister Mustapha said that between 2020 and 2025, every major promise made by President, Dr Irfaan Ali has been honoured, with sustained support to fisherfolk remaining a priority area.

“We recognise the important role that you are playing. We recognise that you are risking your life to bring in catches. Without you, the country can’t have enough food, and we recognise that effort,” the minister said.

He emphasised that the government is deliberately strengthening the fishing industry through targeted investments, including improved wharves, rehabilitated landing sites, upgraded lighting and sanitation facilities, and expanded opportunities nationwide.

Mustapha also highlighted the parallel development of aquaculture, aimed at diversifying income streams, boosting food security and ensuring long-term sustainability of the sector.

“Our fisherfolk are among the hardest-working citizens of our nation,” he said, noting that they brave harsh conditions daily to feed the country while supporting their families and communities.

The Agriculture Minister pointed to millions of dollars already invested to modernise landing sites across Guyana, including ongoing collaboration with the Number 66 Co-op Society.

“Right across this country we have expended millions of dollars to improve landing sites. We have built washroom facilities, put in lights, and worked closely with the Number 66 Co-op since I was Regional Chairman. I know for a fact that the potential you have here is great,” Mustapha stated.

He also underscored improvements in safety and security, particularly through the installation of tracking devices on fishing vessels, enhancing monitoring, emergency response and communication while at sea.

Looking ahead, Mustapha said that following the passage of this year’s national budget, fisherfolk will be enabled to process their catch through the agro-processing sector, opening doors to value-added production, wider market access and increased earnings.

Reaffirming the government’s position, the minister said the cash grant forms part of a broader development strategy for the sector.

“That is why today you are being given a cash grant. We will continue to support you, we will continue to develop this industry and we will continue to invest in your industry and this country,” he pledged.