AC Marriott reflects ‘ambition, confidence in Guyana’s future’ – President Ali

-US$50M facility creates 250 permanent jobs, with 98 per cent filled by Guyanese staff

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday said the opening of the AC Marriott Hotel at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is a powerful reflection of confidence in Guyana’s economy and a symbol of the country’s deliberate development path.

“This magnificent hotel that has been erected here represents ambition taking form, and belief becoming visible,” President Ali said, adding that the building “speaks clearly about the Guyana we are shaping intentionally, confidently, and without apology.”

The President linked the growth of high-end hospitality to significant increases in air traffic and international connectivity over the past four years.

Citing official figures, he said arriving passenger traffic increased by close to 450 per cent, international landings grew by 254 per cent and the number of aircraft servicing Guyana expanded by more than 400 per cent.

He also noted that international carriers grew by 220 per cent, and destinations served increased by 184 per cent, with total traffic across all ports of entry expected to surpass 1.2 million in 2025.

“Those are some numbers that speak for itself,” President Ali said, noting that Guyana is operating in “a constantly changing world” where development and business approaches must evolve.

He emphasised that investor confidence depends heavily on security and stability, stressing that Guyana currently records its lowest crime levels in the past decade.

“That did not happen by accident. It happened because we’re taking a deliberate step in using technology and advances in technology to be our partner in crime fighting and security,” he said.

President Ali said his government is actively partnering with technology, innovation, communities and people to ensure a stable investment climate.

“Your investment depends heavily on a stable and secure environment,” he told stakeholders.

Addressing concerns about the growing number of hotels entering the market, Dr. Ali assured investors of the government’s support and collaboration.

“I want you to be confident; to know that you’re with a government that will sit with all of the hotels, resorts and operators,” he said, noting plans to develop a joint strategy focused on marketing and targeted tourism.

He reiterated that the government sees itself as a facilitator of growth.

“Government sees itself as a policy framework to advance the prosperity of our people and the development of our business landscape,” he said, adding that the administration is ready to embrace ideas from the private sector.

Responding to questions about the hotel’s location near the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, President Ali said development should not be delayed in pursuit of perfection.

“Development does not wait for perfection; development creates its own momentum,” he said. “Investment creates infrastructure, and confidence creates capacity.”

He noted that flights are already landing at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport and said the airport will continue to evolve. “The airport will not remain a municipal airport,” he stated.

The President said the hotel exists because its investors recognised both present realities and future potential. “They did not wait for expansion; they anticipated. They did not hesitate to believe. And belief is the most powerful economic force of all.”

President Ali underscored that tourism is a “foundational and fundamental pillar” of Guyana’s future and must be supported by quality infrastructure, healthcare, education and environment. “Guyana’s future is not something we wait for,” he said. “It is something we construct, and we are constructing it with purpose.”

SIGNIFICANT & TIMELY

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, said the opening of the AC Marriott Hotel marks a significant and timely addition to Guyana’s hospitality sector and reflects growing global confidence in the country’s tourism industry.

“It’s a pleasure to join you this evening for the official opening of the AC Marriott Hotel, an important and timely addition to Guyana’s hospitality landscape,” Rodrigues said, noting that the occasion goes beyond the opening of a new facility.

She said the presence of a globally respected brand sends a strong signal internationally that “Guyana is ready, competitive, and open for business.

Rodrigues said tourism has been identified as a strategic pillar of Guyana’s economic diversification agenda over the next five years, with the potential to create jobs, empower communities and generate opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses. “The opening of this hotel is a clear example of that strategy in action,” she said.

Highlighting recent performance, Rodrigues said Guyana recorded a “record-breaking number of visitor arrivals” in 2025 and described tourism as “one of the main drivers of inclusive economic growth.” She outlined an ambitious vision for the sector, noting, “By 2030, we are aiming to welcome one million visitors annually, along with three million passengers.”

The minister said the AC Marriott supports this objective by expanding room stock and strengthening Guyana’s capacity to host international conferences and business events. She noted that 600 hotel rooms were added over the past five years, with 15 hotels currently under construction, expected to add close to 2,000 rooms.

“The AC Marriott Hotel embodies the standards, innovation and confidence that will define the next phase of Guyana’s tourism journey,” Rodrigues said, congratulating investors and reaffirming that the government remains “a strong and reliable partner” in supporting continued growth.

John Aboud, Chairman of Trinuyana Investment Inc, said the AC Marriott Hotel at Ogle stands as a tangible commitment to Guyana’s development vision, while highlighting its employment impact and broader investment plans.

A FUSION OF INVESTOR GROUPS

Addressing the opening ceremony, Aboud said the project represents “the fusion of our investor groups from both Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago,” and expressed gratitude to the people of Guyana “for allowing us to share their vision by demonstrating our actions in this project.”

He noted that the hotel forms part of a wider development planned for 20 acres of land acquired five years ago, describing it as “a promise made to the President” that is now being executed. Aboud also acknowledged several state agencies for their role in facilitating the project, stating their “advice, guidance and mentorship speak volumes, and without their direction, this could not have happened.”

Highlighting employment, Aboud said the development will permanently employ approximately 250 people, with “98 per cent of Guyanese,” many of whom have undergone and continue to undergo “rigorous training in the hospitality sector.”

He described the AC Marriott as “a world-class hotel that is comparable to the best in the world,” adding that this was “no exaggeration.” Aboud said the investment reflects “the serenity of the rhythm of the water,” symbolising the strong relationship between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. He concluded by assuring that the investor group’s confidence in Guyana will further energise the group as it further explores new investment opportunities in Guyana.

The hotel is part of a US$200 million overall investment.

In early 2022, Trinuyana Investments Inc. signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited for the construction of the four-star, 150- room hotel.

Trinuyana Investments Inc. is a conglomerate of Guyanese and Trinidadian investors.

Some of the amenities of the new facility include a swimming pool, fitness room, lounge, library, media salon, meeting room, reception area, a courtyard and an outdoor area. Paved parking lots, drive aisles and site roads are situated north of the building.

Also present at the opening were government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and investors.