Residents eager for construction of new Moruca Bridge

RESIDENTS living in villages in the Moruca sub-region in the North West District are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the construction of a multi-million dollar project which will see the iconic wooden bridge which connects the villages of Kumaka and San Jose being replaced with a two –lane concrete structure.

Already, several business persons, including stall holders who sold their goods close to the bridge, have relocated from the area while others are awaiting the completion of a market facility which is undergoing renovation before making a move.

During a recent trip to the area, residents told the Guyana Chronicle that the new bridge would add to the development of the area. While some noted that the decision to relocate their business, which they have been depending on as a source of an income for years, would be a tough one; they are willing to make the sacrifice.

For housewife Ann James, the new bridge would put a safety concern of hers to rest. James, who was born and lives in the village of Parakese, said that she has her business about a decade at the waterfront area. She said that replacing the structure would benefit the area especially children who cross the bridge daily during the school year noting that it would be much safer for them to cross. She said that the current bridge was renovated sometime ago however she believes the works were not undertaken properly.

James said her son had a stall closer to the bridge but he relocated from the area after it was recognised that persons would have to move in order for works to be undertaken. Another resident Genevieve Williams told the Guyana Chronicle that the current state of the bridge sometimes makes her children fearful of crossing the structure.

She said she would be forced to walk with her daughter to school, a 4 mile trek, in order for her to cross the bridge safely. “If we get a new bridge it will change plenty things,” she said. “I would be glad for the new bridge because two vehicles would be able to cross at the same time,” Williams said.

Another resident, Eugene Austin said that the structure would improve the scenic view of the area. He said that tourism is one of several initiatives which would take-off at Moruca in the future and he noted that the new bridge would add to such developments. Austin said too that the concrete structure would be more spacious. “This one here shaky bad, it could fall anytime,” he added.

Neil Norton, another resident of Moruca told the Guyana Chronicle that a newer structure would be a welcome sight. “You see, to go over now you have to wait on one vehicle to cross before you can drive across,” Norton said.

Norton said that the bridge would be able to provide visitors, who travelled in the past to the area, to recognise that Moruca is developing. “It is a sacrifice for those who have to move, because we got to move to get something good going,” he added. Over the years, persons were informed that they should not place permanent structures close to the waterfront area in the vicinity of the wooden bridge since it would hamper any futuristic plans for the area including infrastructural development.

Santa Rosa’s new Toshao, Whanita Phillips told the Guyana Chronicle that persons have already relocated from the area where the new structure would be built. She said notices were expected to be dispatched to those persons who remained close to the site where they have built permanent structures over the years. Phillips said too that the new structure would add to the development of the area.