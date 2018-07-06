Greaves half century gives Windies B victory

CMC – EXCITING Barbados all-rounder Justin Greaves smashed an imperious half-century as West Indies B continued their dominant march through the Global T20 Canada league Thursday.

Chasing 152 at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, the Caribbean side pulled off an emphatic nine-wicket win over Winnipeg Hawks with 13 balls left, to remain unbeaten with their third win and top the standings with six points.

Greaves carved out an unbeaten 89 from 58 balls, clobbering 13 fours and a pair of sixes, while Brandon King produced a measured unbeaten 44 from 43 deliveries, including four fours and a six.

The pair put on 130 in an unbroken, second wicket stand after opener Sherfane Rutherford perished in the third over for five with the score on 25, lbw to a full length delivery from former Barbados and West Indies speedster, Fidel Edwards.

Greaves had earlier also taken a wicket with his pace in a four-over spell but it was left-arm seamer Obed McCoy who shone with a three-wicket haul as Hawks, sent in by Windies B, rallied to 151 for eight off 20 overs.

West Indies opener Lendl Simmons top-scored with 45 from 40 balls, adding 43 for the second wicket with Ben McDermott (31), after disgraced Australia opener David Warner fell cheaply yet again for six in the fourth over.

Exiled Test batsman Darren Bravo also failed to get among the runs, falling for four to McCoy but Simmons put on a further 32 for the fourth wicket with South African David Miller (10) to add respectability to the total.

Simmons’ demise in the 15th over, edging seamer Rutherford behind, triggered the final collapse of the innings as five wickets tumbled for 34 runs.

Mark Deyal, who has played a single first class match for Trinidad and Tobago, produced a late cameo with an unbeaten 24 from 14 deliveries.