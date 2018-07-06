Cabinet approves hike in state pension

CABINET has approved the increase in the annual rate of state pension from $120,000 to $360,000 and distinguished Professor Noel Menezes will benefit from a State Pension this week.

This was disclosed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Thursday at a post-cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency. “Cabinet deemed Sister Menezes to be most deserving of a state pension”, Harmon stated.

Minister Harmon later explained that the State Pension Act provides the requisite criteria for persons to be eligible for a state pension. Professor Menezes’ selection was based on her experience and quality of service she has provided and also the need for her to have sufficient funds to have a decent standard of living in her remaining lifetime.

According to the State Pension Act of 1990, Chapter 27:04 whenever the President considers it desirable,having regard to the nature and quality of the service rendered to the State by a person and to the special circumstances pertaining to the case, including the ineligibility of that person for a comparable pension under any other law, that such service shall qualify for the payment of a [State] pension .

Last May at a simple ceremony at the launching of her new book at the Cara Lodge in the city, President David Granger spoke fondly of his interactions with Sister Menezes, describing her as a meticulous and dedicated teacher, who gave her students a granular method of instruction, particularly as it relates to research. He noted that Sister Menezes’ students will never forget her because she helped them to develop their intellectual foundation and this is quite evident in their accomplishments in life.

Sister Menezes, who was born in 1930, is a nun, Emeritus Professor of History, philanthropist, author and recipient of the country’s second highest national award; the Order of Roraima, as well as the Golden Arrow of Achievement. She also received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws Degree from the University of the West Indies. She joined Religious Sisters of Mercy at the age of 17.