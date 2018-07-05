Man kills wife over meal

A 40-year-old housewife was found dead in her home at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, with multiple injuries to her body while her reputed husband–a 62 year old pensioner–was up to last night assisting police in their investigations into the circumstances surrounding her demise.

The deceased woman was identified as Shabana Babita Ishack of Lot 59 Rosignol, in a house located in an isolated area in the village. She and her reputed husband lived alone at this address and her battered body was discovered around 07:00hrs.

Neighbours said that during Tuesday night they heard the couple arguing and the woman occasionally screaming for help. One man said he intervened and sought to make peace between the man and his wife and then left after feeling that he had achieved this.

A police report stated that the reputed husband was arrested after the discovery and that he admitted to beating the woman severely on Tuesday night with pieces of wood and an iron bar because she had not prepared his meals properly.

The woman’s body was taken to a funeral home in West Coast Berbice, pending a post-mortem examination. Police investigations into the suspected murder are ongoing.