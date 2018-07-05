Floods force closure of five schools in Rupununi

Due to flooding in Region 9 Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Lethem), the Ministry of Education in consultation with the Regional Democratic Council of the region has taken a decision to close on Thursday July 5, 2018 the following five schools: St.Ignatius Primary, St.Ignatius Secondary, Arapaima Primary, Aprapaima Nursery and Culvert City Nursery schools.

Parents and guardians of children attending these schools are advised not to send their children to school on the above mentioned date.

These closed schools will be used as shelters to provide much-needed relief to affected residents.

Presently there are a total of 25 persons in temporary shelters at Culvert City Primary School, Tabatinga Community Centre Ground and the Amerindian Hostel in Lethem.

The Civil Defence Commission has been engaged and is currently working with the RDC of Region 9 to provide relief and support to affected communities.

The Education Ministry will like to thank in advance, the parents and guardians of the children of the affected schools for their patience and understanding at such a time. A further update will be provided, following an assessment of the affected areas by the CDC on Thursday July 5 2018.