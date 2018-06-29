Singh to captain National U-17 Team

FORMER West Indies Under-15 captain, Sachin Singh, will lead a strong national Under-17 squad to the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional tournament from July 8 to 18 in Trinidad & Tobago.

That championship title is the only one that has eluded Guyana.

The closest the Guyanese have come to winning the Under-17 title was in 2016 when Guyana placed second after their final game against the host nation, Trinidad and Tobago, was rained out.

The team comprises Sachin Singh (captain), Andre Seepersaud (Vice-captain), Seon Glasgow, Navendra Persaud, Yeudistir Persaud (wicket-keeper), Hrithik Singh, Niron Bissu, Nigel Deodat, Gevon Shultz, Badesh Parsotam, Sheldon Charles, Sylvian Williams, Leon Swamy and Dwayane Dick. The team will be managed by Nazeer Mohamed and coached by Orin Bailey.

The four standbys are: Ameer Singh, Andrew Samaroo, Trevon Charles and Marvan Prashad.

The GCB would like to wish this team all the best and believes that the selected team possess the ability to bring home the title.