The Dynamic DJ

From beating on school desks to playing at international shows

AKELO Elliott known as ‘DJ Akelo’ or the ‘Teddy Bear DJ’ can describe his success story the very same way Canadian Rapper Drake did: he started from the bottom and now is here! Here, for Akelo is his rising from just a simple Linden school boy loving music and entertaining his classmates by beating on the school desks, to being one of the most popular DJs in the local entertainment industry as well as in the diaspora.

Akelo is also the spokesperson and entertainer for several top notch companies and organisations, such as GTT and Courts, and even has partnerships with government ministries such as the Ministry of Social Protection. Not many persons get to make their hobby into their career locally, but for Akelo, he has not worked one day in his life, since his job is basically manifesting his love for music and entertaining persons in a positive way. Akelo said that he realised he had the talent for entertaining while attending the New Silver City Secondary School, but never knew it would become his career.

“I always had a thing for music, in high school I use to like be beating on the desk and singing and I remember one time, I had the whole class entertained, everybody was like singing along, rocking and persons were like ‘Yo! Akelo, I feel like I am in a party! And that is when I realised I had DJ potential.”

At that time, he imitated veteran DJ Bevon and even went as far as hosting school concerts during the lunch breaks. He then started playing at small parties in Linden, but for him, it was just about making a lot of noise over the microphone and he gradually perfected the art of Deejaying. Now, Akelo is one of the most preferred DJs in the local entertainment industry, especially for females.

DJ Akelo said that he never regretted not pursuing an office career since Deejaying is lively, fun, creative and gives him an opportunity to put smiles on persons’ faces, as well as put forth a positive message through music. “It’s a fun job, it’s not stressful; you go to work you make people happy, you talk on the mic, you make people happy and you get money, is just having fun while you work.

It gives you a chance to put over positive message over people, I recognise that DJ-ing has a really huge command over people and it gives me a chance to spread a positive message,” the ‘Teddy Bear DJ’ said. He also gets a chance to travel a lot both internationally and locally, meeting a wide array of persons from various backgrounds and cultures.

One of the things he takes very seriously as a DJ is being a positive role model, especially to the youths who listen carefully to what is broadcast over the mic at parties. “First, I just use to go out and make a set a noise, but now I have grown; now I watch what I say; I’m careful with what I say because we have an impact in people’s life.

I remember when I was in school, I use to imitate Bevon. I’d say things that he said so that made me realise what I say now, the youths are listening. If I say in a party, ‘weed is life, bun a spliff,’ that can allow the youths to turn to drugs,” he reasoned.

Relief

Persons, he said, go to parties to basically relieve themselves from the stresses and anxieties of the mundane things of life and it is his job to shake the stress off their shoulders. “When you come out to party, is to party, you must be shaking and wining and gyrating all the time; you must leave the party soak. I am more into Soca and R&B and I think that is why the females prefer me,” he said.

With all the positives, Akelo said that as a DJ, the job comes with its share of challenges. One of his major challenges is being underpaid and with the image a DJ has to upkeep, it poses a greater problem because you have to invest to upkeep your image and the money a DJ earns in Guyana, does not adequately allow for that.

“There is an image you have to upkeep; you have to smell good, people always want to hug you, people always want a picture, you have to look good.” Another challenge is that people group DJs into a category of being immoral and negative, and he is therefore discriminated against especially by females in this regard. Despite these, the ‘Teddy Bear DJ’ does not plan any time soon on switching careers because as he said, “Music is all I know and music is my life.”