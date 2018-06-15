GAWU stresses perseverance, kindness, forgiveness in Eid-ul-Fitr message

THE Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) wishes to extend warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters and indeed all Guyanese as we once again celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid ul Fitr signifies the ending of the period of Ramadan, a period dedicated to fasting. But we are aware that Eid-ul-Fitr is not only about fasting, but it’s a time for love, perseverance, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance. These qualities are the essence of Islam. While the period of Ramadan is a time of worship, reflection and meditation, Eid is a time of celebration to mark the conclusion of the holy month and it is also a time to rejuvenate bonds of kinship, friendship, peace and demonstrate tolerance and love.

Those values that come to the fore in such times remind us in a timely way of our humanity and what are necessary in our continuing quest for social justice, apart from underlining the variety of religions that make up our nation and which add to our cultural richness. So let this celebratory occasion provide us all with an opportunity to stretch our hands out to each other as we pursue enduring harmony in our relationships. Let us transcend our differences and disagreements and reach out to one another with a new spirit of peace, and tolerance.

May the spirit of Eid inspire us all to renew our determination to support and promote the cause of peace, worldwide. May Allah shower his blessings on mankind and guide peoples globally onto a path that would lead to a world where tolerance, empathy, and general betterment will prevail.