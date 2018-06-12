Single mother on two fraud charges

A single mother appeared Monday in a city magistrate court on two fraud charges.

It is alleged that between April 8 and17, 2018 at Water Street, Georgetown with intend to defraud Kehana Gibbons obtained the sum of $70,000 from Tenesha Jerick by falsely pretending that she was in the position to acquire a house lot at Dazzle Housing scheme, East Coast Demerara knowing the transaction to be fraudulent.

It is further alleged that between February 20, 2018 and March 15, 2018 at Water Street, Georgetown with intent to defraud Gibbons obtained $205,000 from Jerick by pretending that she was in a position to acquire a house and land from Jeavon Thomas knowing the deal to be fraudulent.

Gibbons who resides at Dazzle East Coast Demerara denied the charges that were read out in court.

The Police Prosecutor had no objection to bail.

According to the facts that were given in court the virtual complainant and the accused were introduce by a friend who is a junior staff at Central Housing Authority. She told her that she was in a position to get her a house and land and the virtual complainant gave the accused the money and upon checking the document she found out that it was not authentic. As a result the matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested.

Bail was by set by Magistrate Judy Latchman in the sum of $ 200,000. The matter was adjourned for June 25, 2018.