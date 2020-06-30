Travis Chase’s vehicle set ablaze

A SUSPECTED arson has rendered three vehicles parked in the compound of the Ministry of Public Service out of commission, among them the Honda CRV belonging to local television journalist Travis Chase.

When the Guyana Chronicle caught up with Chase, who lives nearby, and was at the scene of the fire, he said that he usually parks his vehicle in the compound of the Ministry at Vlissengen Road and Durban Street for security purposes.

In addition to Chase’s vehicle, which he’s had for just about two months, three other vehicles were destroyed due to the fire, one of which is a minibus belonging to the Ministry, while another is a motorcar belonging to one of the Ministry’s drivers. A privately-owned motorcycle was also damaged in the fire.

Chase said the incident reportedly occurred sometime around 02:45hrs, but he only learnt about it when a female security guard who was on duty at the time called telling him to come quickly.

He said: “At 02:45 hrs, I got a call from a female security guard who was shouting. I was asleep when she called; I then got dressed, came downstairs and ran across. When I ran into the compound, thinking something major was happening, I noticed a small fire on the dashboard. I then rang the Fire Service, and they took forever to come. If they had come early, none of the other vehicles would have been burnt.”

He said that by time the firemen did get there, it was all over. He said, however, that although they were unable to save the vehicles that were housed under the shed, they were able to prevent a further catastrophe.

Chase told the Guyana Chronicle that although he has been threatened several times in the past for his work as a journalist, he cannot say for certain that this attack has anything to do with his job.

Chase, who also serves as Executive Director of a gold mining company stated that in February 2019, someone had slashed the tyres of his Nissan Dualis, a matter which is currently under investigation by the police. The GPF has stated that it is currently utilising its resources to conduct an investigation into the destruction of the vehicles that were housing in the building, and will be working on finding the perpetrators of the crime.