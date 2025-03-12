PPP/C gov’t committed to putting people first, keeping promises

–Dr. Singh says, urges citizens to beware of ‘troublemakers’ during upcoming election season

SENIOR Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a people-centered approach, emphasising that every initiative and policy is designed with the well-being of citizens in mind.

He highlighted that the PPP/C administration has a long-standing tradition of making promises that it fully intends to keep, ensuring that development efforts directly benefit the people.

He stressed that this approach is reflected in the government’s ongoing projects and policies, which aim to improve the quality of life for all citizens while fostering economic growth in Region Six and throughout the country.

He said all of government’s policies are designed in response to the priority needs of the citizenry.

Speaking to residents of Sheet Anchor, East Canje Berbice, on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Singh said that outreaches are important, because government representatives always want to listen to the people, and hear their concerns about things that they may need fixed.

Stressing that community outreaches are nothing new, Dr. Singh noted, “You have seen since we assumed office under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali, you have seen that we have been on the ground constantly.”

He further pointed out that President Ali and his ministers are always in a community, every day, engaging residents. “I say this because this can be contrasted with others who are also in the political space, particularly our political opponents who have a very different approach.”

He reminded that this is an election year, with “all sorts of people” turning up within the villages to cause trouble, as he reminded that the PPP/C has always made promises they intend to keep, while in contrast the APNU+AFC has make promises with no intention of seeing it materialise.

Touching on the closure of the Rose Hall Sugar Estate, Dr. Singh sought to remind the Sheet Anchor, East Canje Berbice residents of how they were affected by that one decision.

“I want to say to you very clearly that you have in the Irfaan Ali administration a government that is concerned about the well-being of the people,” he said.

TAKE OFF

Narrowing down on Region Six, Dr. Singh stated that with the investments the PPP/C government has been making, the region is really poised for “a very huge take-off; a very exciting period”.

He said: “You just have to look; look at what we are doing.”

Furthermore, with the massive development ongoing at Palmyra, which includes a stadium, hotels and housing scheme, the minister said that the long-term idea is to ensure that the young people can be economically secured.

He said it’s important to note which government has made opportunities available for the young people.

With a new New Amsterdam Hospital being constructed, Dr. Singh said that this project is expected to create hundreds of jobs. “And who would be the logical people to take up those jobs other than the young people of Region Six?”

Dr. Singh then emphasised that development is actively progressing from the East Bank of Berbice all the way up to the Upper Corentyne area, making it clearly visible to citizens.

He added that significant investments are being made within villages, ensuring that local communities benefit from sustainable development as he pointed out that the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) are being equipped constantly with the necessary resources and support to effectively address local issues, enhancing governance and service delivery at the grassroots level.

In terms of infrastructure, Dr. Singh highlighted the unprecedented scale of road construction since the PPP/C government returned to office, stating that the total number of roads built during this period is the highest in the country’s history.

“We are here to serve you, we are committed”, he assured the residents.