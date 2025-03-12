News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
75 Venezuelans who came illegally by boat sent back to homeland
The boat with the 75 Venezuelan nationals who entered Guyana’s waters and failed to report to immigration officials. They were given supplies and sent back their homeland on Tuesday, the day after their arrival (GPF photo)
The boat with the 75 Venezuelan nationals who entered Guyana’s waters and failed to report to immigration officials. They were given supplies and sent back their homeland on Tuesday, the day after their arrival (GPF photo)

A boatload of Venezuelans who were intercepted by police in the vicinity of Abram Zuil seawall on the Essequibo Coast on Monday, have been sent back home.

Police on Tuesday said that the 75 Venezuelans comprising 57 adult males, nine adult females and nine children, entered Guyana illegally.

In a press release, the police said that they were intercepted at approximately 06:45 hrs by ranks who were on mobile patrol duty at the time.

They were in a boat measuring 45 feet in length and eight feet in width, which was powered by two 75 horsepower Yamaha outboard engines.

“Members of the Immigration Department were summoned and it was found that the Venezuelans failed to present themselves to the Immigration Department or Port of Entry, using the Atlantic Ocean.

“They were treated humanely, provided with the basic necessities of food and placed at an institution,” the police said adding that they were sent back to their homeland on Tuesday in the very boat they illegally entered Guyana in, “with the assistance of adequate fuel and other amenities.”

In response to queries from the media, police spokesperson Mark Ramotar said the Coast Guard escorted the vessel with the Venezuelans out of Guyana’s waters.

Meanwhile, officials on Tuesday emphasised that there is no need for persons to avoid reporting to immigration authorities when entering Guyana.

They told this publication that under these circumstances, persons are returned to their country except where there are established familial ties in Guyana following screening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.