75 Venezuelans who came illegally by boat sent back to homeland

A boatload of Venezuelans who were intercepted by police in the vicinity of Abram Zuil seawall on the Essequibo Coast on Monday, have been sent back home.

Police on Tuesday said that the 75 Venezuelans comprising 57 adult males, nine adult females and nine children, entered Guyana illegally.

In a press release, the police said that they were intercepted at approximately 06:45 hrs by ranks who were on mobile patrol duty at the time.

They were in a boat measuring 45 feet in length and eight feet in width, which was powered by two 75 horsepower Yamaha outboard engines.

“Members of the Immigration Department were summoned and it was found that the Venezuelans failed to present themselves to the Immigration Department or Port of Entry, using the Atlantic Ocean.

“They were treated humanely, provided with the basic necessities of food and placed at an institution,” the police said adding that they were sent back to their homeland on Tuesday in the very boat they illegally entered Guyana in, “with the assistance of adequate fuel and other amenities.”

In response to queries from the media, police spokesperson Mark Ramotar said the Coast Guard escorted the vessel with the Venezuelans out of Guyana’s waters.

Meanwhile, officials on Tuesday emphasised that there is no need for persons to avoid reporting to immigration authorities when entering Guyana.

They told this publication that under these circumstances, persons are returned to their country except where there are established familial ties in Guyana following screening.