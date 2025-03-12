Tremendous development taking place in River’s View Mission -toshao highlights

SIGNIFICANT development is taking place in the River’s View Mission, with the support of the Government of Guyana.

This is according to Toshao of the Amerindian community, Gregory Williams, who highlighted several transformational projects that are taking place.

Against this backdrop, he noted that history is being made for the community as no set drainage system existed. That is now in place, he added.

“Last year, the President visited us… and promised us drainage and clearing of lands for farming and I must say, drains have been completed, and the clearing of land is in process right now,” he said.

With this, he stated that the internet connectivity in the community was upgraded as part of a project undertaken by the Office of the Prime Minister, while a number of other projects were executed.

Additionally, Williams said a hardware store was constructed in the community where residents can purchase items like nails, cement and steel. He indicated that previously, residents would have to go to Bartica to get those items.

With the community hardware store now in place, he stated that when building, “You can buy your materials right in here…less cost, less time, everything.”

Highlighting that he has seen great changes over time, he indicated that residents can now turn their taps on and have water at their sinks, flip a switch and have light at any time of the day as a result of the solar systems that were distributed to households there.

“I am grateful for the support,” he said.

The Toshao also disclosed that a road is also in the works to enable access to community from Parika.

To this end, Williams stated that his mission is currently encouraging young people in the community to partake in the many opportunities being made available by the government.

“What I’m trying to do is get young people to tap into what the government is doing because I know that it is a lot; there’s a lot of programmes, a lot of training opportunities. I am trying to get them to move away from this traditional way of… because mommy wasn’t this, daddy wasn’t this, I can’t become this or I can’t do this,” he said.

River’s View Mission is located about six miles from Parika by boat and from the Hubu Koker, East Bank Essequibo,