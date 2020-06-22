Change Guyana calls for President Granger to concede

– says it is time for swift, smooth and democratic transition of governance

CHANGE Guyana, one of the political parties which contested in the March 2020 poll, is calling for President David Granger to concede defeat and allow for the inauguration of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic’s (PPP/C’s) Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali.

In a written statement on Saturday, Change Guyana leader, Robert Badal, contended that the results of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) supervised recount of the votes cast at the General and Regional Elections are irrefutable, confirming a PPP/C victory.

Badal posited that President Granger should exit office gracefully to maintain creditability and avoid any negative impact on his record as President. “Rather than hanging to the last straw, legal and otherwise, to remain in political office, Mr. Granger must now put the country he has led for five years first… Any further delay would impact his record as President and affect the credibility of his Coalition, and therefore, their effectiveness on the opposition bench when they finally take up their seats in Parliament,” he wrote.

According to him, Guyana is being pressured by CARICOM and the international community, in particular international observer missions from the Organisation of American States (OAS), the Carter Center, the Commonwealth, and the European Union to bring an end to the electoral impasse.

He said the country’s economy and social fabric have undergone enormous hurdles since the no-confidence motion 18 months ago with adverse consequences for businesses, investments and job creation.

Badal said the country must unite, heal from its racial wounds, and agree on an economic and social agenda that will lift Guyanese out of poverty, remove the draconian tax system and incentivize the private sector – all for its accelerated growth and development.

“We have a country to build together, there’s space for everyone. Let us move forward in peace and harmony,” Badal wrote.