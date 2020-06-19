Our political choices must not affect the best pathway for Guyana’s development

Dear Editor,

AS a young Guyanese, having observed the 2020 electoral process which took over approximately 100 days, this nation still awaits the official declaration from GECOM to conclude. Many Guyanese and a wide cross-section of civil society remains perplexed on how to bridge the racial division which has plagued this great land since post-Independence 50 years ago. This shows that time has not positively and practically impacted the vote preferences of the country’s primarily Black and Indian population. Hence, Guyana remains a divided nation. Our people must understand that our political choices should and must not affect the best pathway for Guyana’s development. Its chosen government is and must be a government for all Guyana.

Yours sincerely,

Odayson Ashby