DPP appeals decision to free Bisram

ONE week after High Court Judge, Simone Morris-Ramlall, had ruled that the incarceration of Guyanese-American businessman, Marcus Bisram, was unlawful and ordered that he be released from prison, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Senior Counsel (SC) Shalimar Ali-Hack, has filed an appeal with the Full Court against that judgment.

Bisram stands accused of killing 26-year-old carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, in November 2016, and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had ordered that he be committed to stand trial at the High Court. However, his lawyers moved to the High Court with an application challenging the decision of the DPP.

Bisram’s team of attorneys comprised Arudranauth Gossai, Sanjeev Datadin, Glen Hanoman, Bernard DaSliva, and Dexter Todd. On June 1, 2020, Justice Morris-Ramlall granted a total of eight orders which led to the release of Bisram. The first order granted by the trial judge was for the quashing of the decision of the DPP made on or about March, 30, 2020, directing Magistrate Renita Singh to re-open the preliminary inquiry into the charge against Bisram, with a view of committing him for the said charge on the ground that the decision of the DPP was unreasonable, unlawful, and made by ignoring relevant considerations and ultra vires.

The second, was an order of certiorari for the quashing the decision of the DPP made on or about April 3, 2020, directing Magistrate Renita Singh to commit Bisram for trial in the

High Court for the offence of murder, on the ground that the said decision was unreasonable, unlawful, and made by ignoring relevant considerations and ultra vires. “An order of certiorari be and is hereby granted quashing the decision of the said Magistrate made on or about April 6, 2020 at the Whim Magistrates’ Court, committing Marcus Bisram to stand trial in the High Court for the offence of murder,” one of the orders read.

Additionally, the judge granted an order which prohibited the DPP from proffering an indictment in the High Court charging Marcus Bisram with the offence of murder. Justice Morris-Ramlall also ordered that the March 30, 2020 arrest of Bisram was unlawful, along with his incarceration since March 30, 2020.

Finally, the judge ordered the respondents to release Bisram from custody forthwith. Following the judge’s order, Bisram walked out of the Camp Street Prison, on Tuesday, April 2, 2020, after the final documents were signed. His attorneys also contended that they will soon be filing a lawsuit against the respondents for the unlawful arrest and imprisonment of their client. However, dissatisfied with the judge’s ruling, the DPP has moved to the Full Court to have it overturned. A date is yet to be set for the court hearing and Bisram remains free.

During trial at the Magistrate’s Court, Magistrate Singh had initially freed Bisram after she found that the evidence given by the star witness for the prosecution was “unreliable” under cross examination. However, DPP ordered the magistrate to commit Bisram to the High Court to stand trial for the indictment. Bisram was accused of orchestrating the murder of Narinedatt, a twenty-seven-year-old father of two, who was killed on November 01, 2016. Narinedatt’s body was found around 03:30 hours on Tuesday, November 01, 2016, on the Number 70 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

His death was initially reported to be the result of a hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram allegedly made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who objected to the advances. Bisram was initially charged here in absentia, while five others: Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob have also been committed to stand trial for the murder of Narinedatt. Bisram, who holds dual citizenship, was extradited from the United State of America on November 21, 2019. He was charged with murder hours after his extradition and placed on remand at the Camp Street Prison.