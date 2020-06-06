‘Don’t become complacent’

–DCMO urges Guyanese, as the country goes five days without a new COVID-19 case

GUYANA has gone five consecutive days without a new case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), but the positive development should not be overestimated, and Guyanese should instead continue to adhere to the existing containment measures and not become complacent.

“My fellow Guyanese, I wish to remind you that even though there has been no new case over the past five days, we cannot become complacent. If we keep this up, following all guidelines, we will be on our way to limiting transmission, and flattening the curve, making the return to normalcy sooner than later,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle during a virtual COVID-19 update on Friday.

Health authorities conducted 32 COVID-19 tests within the past 24 hours, but there were no positive results. To date, 1,752 persons have been tested, with 1,599 of those persons bearing negative results, and 153 positives cases.

Of the total number of infections, some 77 persons have recovered, and 12 persons have lost their lives, but there are 67 active cases, of which 64 are in institutional isolation and three persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I wish to give a shout of bravado and kudos to the rapid response, mobile unit & surveillance Teams, and the Staff at the National Reference Laboratory whose coordinated efforts are allowing us to track, diagnose and manage patients in an efficient manner,” said Dr. Boyle.

Health authorities continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis. The potential and existing activities are part of a plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri. Health authorities are also placing emphasis on the four hinterland regions, especially now that three of them have recorded cases of COVID-19.

CONSTANT SURVEILLANCE

The need for surveillance in those regions is also important, because Guyana’s South American neighbour, Brazil, is now rated as the COVID-19 epicentre of the Americas.

“We continue to plead with the residents of Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine to remain on high alert recognising that our neighbours, Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname are reporting new cases,” said Dr. Boyle in her update on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 28,936 new cases and 1,043 deaths, while Suriname now has 54 positive cases, with one new case in the last 24 hours, and neighbouring Venezuela recorded 157 new cases with one new death.

“Residents of Region Seven, with the new cases in Venezuela, and the upsurge in your region, your vulnerability is increased. We are calling on the Toshaos and other authorities to ensure that residents do not cross borders, and that persons from those other countries are not entering your community. Community members must report any migrant entering your community & anyone who has signs and symptoms, and immediately bring this to the attention of the health authorities,” Dr. Boyle advised.

As seen, COVID-19 remains a serious issue, not just here in Guyana, but globally as well. And, according to global statistics, there are over 6.4 million cases of COVID-19, with over 382,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.