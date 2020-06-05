Beyond, the beauty blender | A unique approach to makeup

By Naomi Parris

Like many young makeup artists, Shaunell Duesbury sees makeup as more than just a form of self-expression but a way of life, however, the young woman’s talents go beyond the beauty blender as she wears several professional hats.

Venturing into the world of makeup at a young age, Duesbury told the Pepperpot Magazine that she first fell in love with the artistry after watching her mother apply makeup on several occasions.

“As a young girl, I became fully enticed by observing my mom apply her makeup for years. This tempted my bravery to sneak and play with my mom’s makeup despite the consequences of being caught in the act,” she stated.

The young woman noted that she took her love for makeup to an even higher level when she ventured into the world of entrepreneurship kickstarting her very own business selling makeup products among other things, “At age 16 I decided to venture into the field of young entrepreneurship whereby I started selling makeup products along with jewellery and accessories.”

Duesbury revealed that soon after starting her business she applied for a job overseas at a cosmetics store which initially allowed her to gain the knowledge of various makeup products and later the acknowledgement of the intriguing art form, which sparked an interest to develop further into the makeup world to develop the skills in makeup application at the age eighteen.

Big things have small beginnings

Revealing that her makeup journey has encouraged her to be more discipline preparing her to handle any hurdles the everyday life may throw at her, Duesbury stated that, “my makeup journey has [taught me that] practice definitely makes you perfect, most significantly your passion in your craft has a tremendous effect on being focused and in love with your craft… undoubtedly this provides you with the will power to overcome any unpredictable pessimism thrown your way.”

However, Duesbury stated she sees herself and other makeup artists as inimitable being created by God as such their hands are not the same.

Duesbury further noted that constantly partaking in one activity tends to bore her as such it is a pleasure for her to explore her talents.

“Among these talents, I am also a vocalist I love to sing. I am currently developing and advancing my vocal skills also. I have acquired a great admiration for use of my hands, therefore, designing added to the list of my pursuits,” she stated.

Inclusive of Duesbury’s designs are carnival wire bras, tulle skirts, floral crowns and other handmade designed accessories which she has managed sell on the local and international markets, designing several pieces for various carnival bands.

She noted that her accomplishments are a living proof to anyone to show that growth is prone to occur as long as one is passionate enough to pursue your craft. “I am a firm believer of “big things have small beginnings” my accomplishments thus far provided me with the evidence of this quote,” she said.