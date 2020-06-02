Dear Editor,

THE wicked pen of Freddie Kissoon is at it again, attacking Justice Claudette Singh, Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). This man’s behaviour is passing the mark. It is becoming unbearable to see how Kaieteur News allows him the freedom to make repeated nasty remarks about people. He does this to individuals he doesn’t like or who he thinks is not toeing the opposition’s line. Only bullies behave this way.

The shameless bullies will stop at nothing in their efforts to influence the outcome of the election. They have no regard for the will of the people. They hate the independence of GECOM as a constitutional office. Coming close to the end of the recount, the competition is on to see who can attack Justice Singh more. The letter sections will be flooded with hate. The writers forget that these hate mails are not a reflection of Justice Singh. The hatred is a reflection of those who pen them. Their poor souls are demented or tormented. May God have mercy on them.

This looks like a sexist attack on Justice Singh. I am sure the good people in Guyana and around the world are amazed at the lowdown sexist assaults. Some men would have preferred her bowing to them or at home cleaning house, cooking and scrubbing pots. Some feel less having strong, independent and proud women around. They forget that her years on the bench prepared her for this sort of evil and she will not be intimidated or shamed.

I wonder how some men feel around any women much less a competent and professional woman like Justice Singh. The question is: does this behaviour of those men and Freddie towards Justice Singh surprise you?

These people have no shame. No doubt some women will support the nasty attacks because of politics. They are just like the men. They cannot see the difference between attacking the lady and respectfully disagreeing. All of them do not care what the world thinks about them. They do not care how the world sees them. They do not care what example they set for their loved ones. Shame on them! Shame on Freddie!

Yours Sincerely

B. Beniprashad Rayman