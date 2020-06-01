Local NGOs collaborate in fight against COVID-19

…with hamper-distribution exercise

OVER the weekend, three local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) banded together to bring relief to the less fortunate and slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus by distributing food hampers and sanitation products.

Living Colour, the Green Path Foundation and Swag Styles Company on Saturday managed to successfully distribute over 4000 hampers in Regions Two, Three and Four.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, founder of the Living Colour organisation, Melissa Thompson, noted that apart from sharing hampers, the NGOs also led an education exercise to educate families on the COVID-19 epidemic by sharing flyers and distributing face masks.

Additionally, Thompson stated that the organisation will be hosting another drive to help put smiles on families’ faces. The young woman noted that given the current situation, many are unable to provide for their families since several persons have been unable to work or have suffered reductions in income; as such, it is critical that everyone lends a helping hand.

Meanwhile, the Green Path Foundation of the Global Church has been working to mobilise the church and communities to improve the material and spiritual condition of the poor.

Founder of the Green Path Foundation, Roger Yearwood, noted that he collaborated with the Living Colours Foundation to donate several food hampers and essential products to feed as many people as possible during the current COVID-19 crisis.

He noted that the exercise was able to bring relief to an estimated 4,320 persons in the epidemic.