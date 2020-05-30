Coping during the pandemic

IT is hard to escape the effects of COVID-19 on people all over the world. This week I decided to share some comments from various people in Guyana and different parts of the world.

Allan Tijseling is a crazy friend of mine from Holland who is a veteran journalist. He is one of those larger-than-life characters who interviewed me a few times and never fails to make me laugh: “I’m a free spirit. Wandering around in the world of festivals, theatres, bars, restaurants, boulevards and terraces.

Sunday, March 15 my natural habitat disappeared literally within the hour. All it took was one press conference of the Dutch Prime Minister. Around 5pm he announced a COVID-19 lockdown, effective immediately at 6pm. I merely had time to finish my third gin-tonic at Shelby’s, the Peaky Blinders themed bar I always frequent on Sundays. I paid my tab and walked outside in a world I’d never seen before lost and confused, the only thing not being closed was my own home!”

Guyanese business owner Chris Bassoo in Brazil: “Our situation is a little different because we are stranded in Brazil in a hotel, but because I consult with firms in different countries the fact of not being home doesn’t really affect business for me…the only issues I face is everything is closed in Brazil, so I can’t get contracts notarised (it is harder to find here because very few people speak English, if I email people from online ads). Things like that Zoom, WhatsApp, Skype and even FB messenger have been invaluable. The landscape of business is changing and while being stranded here in Brazil we have been blessed to sign a few large business deals, so those are keeping us busy until the airports open and we can get home.”

Let’s make a stop in the beautiful St Vincent and the Grenadines to get an opinion from the lovely Jean Johnney- Findlay, Manager Coreas Pharmacies/Food Xpress/ Café Centrale: “COVID-19 has taught me to draw on my strengths to help keep my mental faculties together to be able to remain focused and lead my team as we made adjustments to do our part to protect ourselves. Personally, I spent more time reading positive and inspirational stories; attending virtual educational sessions; exercising to help build the body and release tensions and doing some decluttering.

This is enabling me to stay balanced and be strong for my team. I have been encouraging my team members to get mentally and physically fit, follow the protocols as much as possible as we have to protect each other, our families and the next person as we make every effort to flatten the curve. Thankfully, our island did not lock down so we have a greater degree of freedom. Nevertheless, we were always cautioned to follow the protocols.”

Tracey Chan Smith is a young Guyanese project manager: “Adapting to the sudden changes caused by the pandemic has been eye-opening. It has forced me to realise the importance of empathy. Going through a pandemic is not easy for anyone, regardless of the level of comfort one has access to. It can affect us all whether we are business owners navigating how to manage clientele and even staff or employees navigating how to maintain a healthy mind and be productive during this time. In fact, some households have a member(s) who might have lost their job due to the pandemic.

This may increase anxiety on the working members to fill the gap of a missing household income. Thus, I’ve made personal changes to be careful with my media consumption. This protects my mind and saves my energy for loved ones. Professionally, I strive to be more honest with myself and colleagues as I possibly can. If you’re not okay it is okay to say so. It is very easy to become overwhelmed during this time. We’re all in a pandemic and we should do our part to show empathy for our colleagues and family.”

A perspective from the John Ernest Fernandez, an author, speaker, life coach, corporate trainer and business consultant in the Philippines: “Like everybody else, my business was greatly affected by this pandemic as our government announced a lockdown for more than two months now. But God really moves even in times of crisis! Indeed, every crisis is an opportunity! During this pandemic I was able to launch two programmes: an online training programme about the Kingdom of God, and a home-based business opportunity for everyone which involves selling my ebooks online. God is truly the God on turn-arounds!”

Clinton Urling is a prominent Guyanese businessman and former Chairman of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A few years ago he extended his business to New York: “Personally, I’ve shifted to a higher sense of awareness about my surroundings and environment and have shown more empathy towards others since my actions can have a detrimental effect on people. Professionally, before COVID-19, I felt like I always had to be on the go to get things done urgently, but through this period I’ve come to embrace that it is ok to slow down and be more patient with people and projects.”

Thank you all for sharing your very inspiring comments and I pray God continues to protect you and your family as we continue this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.