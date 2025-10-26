1,800 Guyanese now working offshore as ExxonMobil strengthens local workforce

AS the oil and gas sector continues to transform Guyana’s economy, opportunities are reaching more citizens than before, as President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, has revealed that about 1,800 Guyanese are working offshore.

The oil boss made these remarks during a preview of today’s of ‘Starting Point’ as he explained that growing the Guyanese workforce is “one of our top priorities.”

Routledge stated that the natural resources of the country are to benefit as many Guyanese as possible, not just through the revenues they generate, but also through the people who gain employment or have business opportunities.

“Overall, about 70 per cent of the oil and gas workforce in the country is Guyanese. When we look at the offshore workforce that you were asking about, there are around 1,800 Guyanese that are employed working offshore,” he said.

Recently, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced plans for Guyana to build its capacity in trading crude oil through strategic partnerships that will see the country boosting its expertise through knowledge and skills sharing.

In September, ExxonMobil Guyana started production at Yellowtail, the fourth oil development in Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block. Yellowtail’s One Guyana floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel joins the Destiny, Unity, and Prosperity FPSOs, bringing total installed capacity in Guyana to above 900,000 barrels of oil per day.

“Yellowtail’s ahead-of-schedule startup is a significant milestone for ExxonMobil and the people of Guyana,” said Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company. “With Guyanese making up more than 67 per cent of the country’s oil-and-gas workforce and over 2,000 local businesses engaged, this project reflects our deepening roots in the country and our shared commitment to long-term, inclusive growth.”

The One Guyana is the largest FPSO on the Stabroek block to date, with an initial annual average production of 250,000 bpd and a storage capacity of two million barrels. Oil produced from the FPSO will be marketed as Golden Arrowhead crude.

By 2030, ExxonMobil Guyana expects to have a total production capacity of 1.7 million oil equivalent barrels per day from eight developments.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s deepwater developments are the most successful in the world. In five years, the company has started up four complex offshore mega-projects under budget and ahead of schedule – while simultaneously advancing plans for four additional projects by the end of the decade.

The oil major continues to deepen its commitment to local content and workforce development, investing heavily in Guyanese businesses, training, and industrial capacity.

Since beginning operations in 2015, ExxonMobil and its contractors have spent over US$2.9 billion with local businesses. In the first half of 2025 alone, US$419 million (approximately GY$87 billion) was directed to 1,800 Guyanese vendors, demonstrating a strong focus on supporting local industry.

This year also marked a milestone with the launch of in-country fabrication at the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc. (VEHSI), including the production of quad joints and Pipeline End Terminations (PLETs), a step that enhances Guyana’s industrial capabilities.

As of mid-2025, the company and its contractors employ more than 6,200 Guyanese, representing 70 per cent of the oil-and-gas workforce. Women make up one-third of employees, and 1,800 Guyanese are working offshore. In addition, the workforce has received over 370,000 hours of training in leadership, technical skills, professional development, and health, safety, and security protocols.