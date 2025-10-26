News Archives
Man held with over one kilogram of suspected cannabis at Bamboo Landing
The drugs found by the police
POLICE in Regional Division One have detained a 29-year-old man after discovering over one kilogram of suspected cannabis during an operation at Bamboo Landing, North West District, on Friday, October 24, 2025.
According to a police press release, a team of ranks led by a Gazetted Officer observed the man acting suspiciously while carrying a haversack. A search was conducted, during which a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.
The suspect was taken to the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station, where the suspected narcotics were weighed in his presence and amounted to approximately 1,182 grams. The substance was subsequently marked, sealed, and lodged as evidence.
The man remains in custody as investigations continue.

