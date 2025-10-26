$14.8B invested to construct 6,000 house lots in East Berbice

AS the government accelerates access to housing, $14.8 billion is being injected in infrastructure at Providence, Glasgow and Overwinning on the East Bank of Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), according to Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, who noted that that will support the first phase of works to prepare nearly 6,000 house lots for beneficiaries, who were allocated land earlier this year.

According to a press release published by the ministry, the work, which includes land clearing, road and drainage networks, has been divided into 25 lots, each awarded to various contractors.

“The commencement date is in this very October, and we’re looking for completion by the end of May for all of those beneficiaries to be able to have access or to see their lot,” Minister Croal said, during a visit to one of the sites on Friday.

The Housing Minister used his visit to assess the progress and reinforce the importance of ensuring deadlines are met.

Minister Croal also stated that favourable weather conditions are supporting the contractors’ progress, allowing for greater expediency. Key elements, such as main access roads, are being prioritised to manage the heavy-duty vehicles during the development.

Minister Croal also addressed the government’s long-term vision for the housing sector, noting that a portion of the developed land will be set aside for future demand.

“All the lots have not been allocated. We still have available lots, and some of this is going to be reserved for future housing programmes,” he said.

Also, on the ground were the Regional Chairman, Junior Bassant; Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA)- Regional Housing Officer, Diyaiyyih Dwarka and engineers.