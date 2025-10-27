Girl, 6, dies after explosion at Regent Street gas station

—Fire Service initiates probe

SIX-YEAR-OLD Soraya Bourne has succumbed to her injuries following a powerful explosion at Mobil gas station at Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

The child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

The Guyana Fire Service is actively investigating the explosion, according to a preliminary report.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed extensive damage. One vehicle was completely destroyed, a black Fielder wagon suffered a shattered windshield, and the airbag of a black SUV was deployed.

Four individuals were transported to the GPHC for medical care.

Two others remain in critical condition, while one person sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters responded promptly, carrying out firefighting, rescue, and recovery operations, the preliminary report read, noting that the area was immediately cordoned off to ensure public safety and to enable a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

“The Guyana Fire Service extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a full and speedy recovery to all those injured. The Service assures the public that every effort is underway to determine the cause of this tragic incident,” the report further stated.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Investigations are ongoing.