China-Guyana Joe Vieira Friendship Park 83% complete

THE China-Guyana Joe Vieira Friendship Park, a landmark recreational development on the West Bank of Demerara, is now 83 per cent complete and remains on schedule for public opening in the first quarter of 2026.

This is according to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, who inspected the site on Friday. The US$12 million project, funded through a grant from the Government of China, is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to expand recreational spaces, promote healthy lifestyles, and provide safe, accessible areas for families, children, and youth to enjoy.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Public Works, Minister Ramraj noted that infrastructural development goes beyond roads and bridges.

“The investments by the government in national infrastructure are not just to build roads. National infrastructure is about connecting people, and that’s what parks do.

“The conceptualisation of the park was to ensure that people have spaces to spend time with their families. Our citizens need spaces to have family time, our children need safe spaces to explore recreational activities, and we as a government are excited to see this project come to fruition,” Minister Ramraj was quoted as saying.

Designed to combine modern infrastructure with natural beauty, the China-Guyana Joe Vieira Friendship Park will feature a range of sporting and recreational amenities, including football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and lawn tennis facilities.

A dedicated children’s play area is already taking shape, while carefully planned green lawns and local tree species will preserve the park’s natural charm and provide a peaceful environment for visitors. Accessibility and convenience have been key considerations in the park’s development. Three main entrances will serve the site, and a new exit road at Schoonord, along with planned upgrades to surrounding roads, will improve traffic flow and make it easier for residents and visitors to reach the park safely.

Minister Ramraj highlighted the broader social and economic benefits of the park.

“This park will bring tremendous benefits to residents across Region Three,” Minister Ramraj added.

He noted, “It will not only serve as a space for recreation and leisure, but also encourage healthier lifestyles, promote youth engagement through sports, and provide a safe, green environment for all families to enjoy.”

The park is part of a wider government effort to invest in infrastructure that serves the people directly, fostering not only physical connectivity but also social inclusion, economic growth, and national unity.

Minister Ramraj, accompanied by officials from the Protected Areas Commission, technical officers from the Ministry of Public Works, and project contractors, expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering quality, people-centred projects that enhance the lives of Guyanese and strengthen international co-operation. Once complete, the park is expected to become a major attraction in Region Three, drawing families, sports enthusiasts, and community groups to a modern, eco-friendly space designed for leisure and community engagement.