GECOM extends National Recount deadline to June 13

The order for the ongoing national recount of the ballots cast at the March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections has been amended with the new deadline for the completion of the process being June 13,2020.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) met over the past three days to determine the timeline for the expansion of the initial 25-day period which expires on Saturday.According to the amended order, the results of the recount will be declared within three days after the process was completed.

The Guyana Chronicle reported on Friday that in an effort to confirm or negate allegations that Guyanese who were out of the jurisdiction during the conduct of the March 2,2020 General and Regional Elections are marked as voted, GECOM has requested immigration records from the Department of Citizenship and Immigration Support Services, a move that could see the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) turning to the courts to stop the investigation from going ahead.

The A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) is contending that 1,261 persons voted in the place of migrants, and according to Elections Commissioner Vincent Alexander, a list of names has been provided to GECOM, and immigration records are now being sought, in accordance with the National Registration Act.

While the PPP/C has been objecting to the decision of the Elections Commission to accept evidence or information from the APNU+AFC, and or source death and immigration records, based on allegations made to date, Alexander made it clear that the request for immigration records by GECOM is provided for in the law.