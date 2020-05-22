GDF rank dies from injuries sustained in accident

POLICE are currently investigating the fatal accident at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, which claimed the life of a 24-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, on Thursday.

Dead is Private Kwasi Rodriguez, of Albouystown, who served at the Jaguar Company of the 1 Infantry Battalion. Rodriguez enlisted in the Force in 2017.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that, around 10:10 hours, on Thursday, Rodriguez was on his motor cycle riding at a fast rate.

He however collided with a motor car at the corner of Vlissengen Road and Eping Avenue.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he died, while receiving treatment.

The Chief of Staff, officers and soldiers extend sincere condolences to the soldier’s relatives.