‘GECOM non-compliant with COVID measures’

…NCTF says, as it approves two additional workstations for recount

THE National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has given clearance to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to establish only two additional workstations due to situational findings that the commission is non-compliant with a number of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The recount is currently being conducted in the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) which already houses 10 workstations and an average of 400 persons on rotation. The elections commission had hoped to receive approval for an additional five to six workstations.

However, on Monday, GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward and Commissioner Vincent Alexander told the media that a report received from the NCTF highlighted a number of shortcomings on the commission’s part with regard to safeguarding against the deadly virus.

According to the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) of the NCTF, during a recent re-visit to the ACCC to determine the possibility for additional stations, it was found that: two designated hand-washing areas were without soap and one was without hand towels; on rapid inspection 19 persons were observed without face masks or not adequately wearing them; multiple persons were observed not practising adequate physical distancing; all head tables inspected were clustered and in non-adherence to physical distancing and representatives observing the recount were not seated with adequate physical distancing at eight recount stations.

“The HEOC lead team is of the view that the previous guidelines are not being adhered to and that the ACCC is congested enough and therefore our final recommendation is that we do not envisage more than two additional recount stations, as this will increase the probability of the spread of infection and is not in keeping with WHO/PAHO and the HEOC establish guidelines on containment and mitigation measures,” the NCTF concluded in its report.

Ward said that the commission is now looking to correct its shortcomings towards becoming fully compliant. She also noted that stakeholders involved have a responsibility to ensure that they comply with COVID-19 measures in place at the centre.

It was decided that the two workstations will be operationalised today [May 19] and will be allocated to Regions Six and Seven. They will be staffed in keeping with the existing guidelines at other stations, such as having a maximum of 18 persons. Speaking to the media about the task force’s decision, Commissioner Vincent Alexander said that, in his estimation, the two additional stations, while they will contribute to a speeding up of the recount, will still not see the commission meeting its 25-day timeline.

Questioned as to whether the CARICOM scrutinising team has any concern about the possible extension of the timeline beyond the set limit, Alexander responded in the affirmative. He said that part of the commission’s will to extend the number of stations was in response to these concerns expressed. He said that based on future calculations considering the two additional stations, it is likely that the commission will formally request that the scrutinising team extends its stay.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sase Gunraj believes that there are three factors which will influence the duration of the recount process. He listed these as the number of hours allotted to the recount per day; the number of workstations and the time taken at each workstation.

“We have implemented aspects that ought to increase the efficiency in dealing with a box, but in some instances, instead of expediting it we have now seen, in my respectful view, a deliberate attempt to slow the process down,” he said. He pointed to the early halt of work at workstations and the decision of the NCTF to approve only two workstations. Speaking to the latter, he stated: “Two is a start, but two is not optimal.”