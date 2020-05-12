GECOM to increase work stations-Chair

As the recount of the ballots cast at the March 2, 2020 regional and general elections continues at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACC), the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will be increasing the number of workstations.

This was confirmed by GECOM Chair, Retired Justice Claudette Singh.She told the Guyana Chronicle that National COVID-19 Task Force will be invited to assess the situation and according to her, the plan would see 100 ballot boxes being counted daily.

Since the recount of the votes started last Wednesday at the ACCC, a number of concerns were raised regarding the 25-day period set aside for the process.

Ahead of the recount, the PPP/C had proposed that the process be conducted within a period of 10 days using some 20 workstations, but, on Monday, its Executive Member, Anil Nandlall, admitted that 25 days are simply not enough using the 10 workstations that are currently in operation.

Of the 2,339 boxes, thus far 293 boxes have been scrutinised.