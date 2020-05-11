GNBA publishes list of compliant broadcasters

…sets May 31 deadline for defaulters to comply with the regulations

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has published a list of broadcasters who have been in compliance with the requisite regulations and the entity is reminding all broadcasters of the conditions for overall compliance with the broadcast body.

The list includes radio and television broadcasters which have been in compliance with the regulations as at December 31, 2019.

“In order to be fully compliant with the GNBA, broadcasters must be up-to-date with payment of their Broadcast Licensing Fees to the Authority and the Telecommunications Agency. Additionally, broadcasters must submit their Audited Financial Statements and Certificates of Good Standing in order to be fully compliant,” the body said.

The GNBA urged broadcasters to make every effort to be fully compliant with the Authority.

Importantly, the body reminded the broadcasters that it is empowered to take actions against delinquent broadcasters. “We are calling on all broadcasters to honor their obligations as national broadcasters by May 30, 2020,”the body said.