Man dies in Aubrey Barker Street accident

A pedal cyclist, who went to a shop along Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens to purchase a case of lemonade, died on the spot after he was struck down by a motorcar as he attempted to cross the busy roadway while leaving the shop on Friday morning.

The man, known as ‘Morris’, was struck down by a Toyota Ist motorcar bearing registration PMM2024 around 0930hrs, close to Tucville Bridge, a busy intersection along the roadway which has been the scene of several accidents in the past.

The right side of the car’s window-screen was damaged while the man reportedly sustained head and neck injuries.He was on an errand for a shopkeeper, sources at the scene reported.

Police are investigating the accident.