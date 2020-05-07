Six COVID cases in Region 10

– 12 and one-year-old among infected

THE Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC) has announced that there are six new cases of COVID 19 in Region 10, bringing the total number of persons to have contracted the virus to nine. It was revealed that with the new infections, two children are part of the six while another child from Linden is awaiting results.

The committee further reported that an additional two persons, who have been suspected of having the disease, are awaiting their test. This new information has seen the region renewing its call for the public to be more vigilant and responsible.

RHEC head, Orrin Gordon, who is also the regional executive officer, has dubbed sections of the populace of Region 10 as being very irresponsible and likely to create a major challenge to the residents living within the region.

The REO said that in reviewing the six new cases, he has observed that the disease is now locally imported.

“People must understand that COVID-19 is deadly and people within this region must understand that they should remain responsible as they continue to put themselves and every other person at risk. We were at one case long after other regions had announced theirs and within a short space, we have now jumped to eight persons,” he said.

He echoed sentiments made by the deputy police commander who said the public seems uncaring of the danger and risks they are exposing the law enforcement officers to. He said they do not have the benefits, like many others, to stay home as “they have a responsibility to come out and work, but we are all at risk”.

He, however, noted that three of the five persons have already been transported to the Diamond Centre while two others are at home awaiting instructions.

Giving an insight into the persons who have contracted the virus, the REO said five of the new cases are from one family. He said that the third infected case in the region has now seen the man’s wife and close family members being infected. He noted further that the man’s 12-year-old niece and one-year-old daughter are also infected. He said that the sixth case is a woman with no relation to the five tested positive, stressing that they are overly concerned as it seems an imported one.

As such, he said that he is very concerned that Guyana has now recorded two infections among children and urged parents to be more vigilant and alert with their children.

“It hurts me to know that we have two children among those infected as, prior to this, we had not reported any infections among children and I hope that parents and guardians would recognise that children are not exempted from contracting this deadly virus. Therefore, it is imperative that they take the required actions and precautions to safeguard children during this time,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, in a passionate appeal, urged residents to recognise that the region is doing all it could to stave off the virus.

He said residents should adhere to established guidelines since the increasing numbers are a concern.

“I will repeat what the REO is saying all along, that this is a fight that requires all stakeholders. Therefore, people must be responsible and recognise that this virus kills,” he said.