National Toshaos’ Council rejects Venezuelan claims on Essequibo elections

The National Toshaos’ Council (NTC), the elected representative body of Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples, has strongly dismissed recent claims made by Venezuela regarding supposed electoral activities in Essequibo.

In an official statement on Friday, the NTC categorically rejected assertions by Diosdado Cabello, General Secretary of Venezuela’s ruling United Socialist Party, who alleged that preparations were underway for elections in Essequibo on May 25, 2025.

The Venezuelan official further claimed that community assemblies had been held in the region to nominate candidates for these elections.

However, the NTC refuted these claims as “completely false,” stressing that no such gatherings occurred in Essequibo.

The statement also criticised the figures cited by Cabello, including his claim that 131,902 names had been nominated from approximately 47,000 community assemblies with an estimated participation of over five million people.

The Council labelled these numbers as “preposterous” and pointed out that they far exceed what would even be feasible in the region.

The NTC further stated that, as of the current date, Venezuela has made no attempt to conduct election-related activities in Essequibo. Any such effort, the Council stressed, would constitute a violation of Guyana’s sovereignty.

Reiterating Guyana’s firm stance on the ongoing border controversy the National Toshaos’ Council declared, “Essequibo is Guyana!”

Recently, Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, issued a stern warning against individuals supporting Venezuela’s illegal claim over Essequibo.

“Any person, Guyanese or otherwise—if a Guyanese is appointed as governor of Essequibo and placed in Anna Regina, we will charge that person for treason and lock them up. Every one of them. And anybody supporting them will also be charged,” Benn warned.

According to Black’s Law Dictionary, treason involves betraying one’s country, which can include attempts to overthrow the government or aiding enemy states.

Guyana’s Criminal Law (Offences) Act, treason carries the penalty of death by hanging.

This warning comes amid increasing tensions in the long-standing territorial controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

Recent escalations include Venezuelan vessels encroaching upon Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), an area where oil production is ongoing.

Additionally, a violent altercation occurred when a Venezuelan gang reportedly opened fire on Guyanese soldiers stationed at the Cuyuni River, prompting a return of fire.

Guyana has formally petitioned the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take urgent action against Venezuela’s latest manoeuvre.

The request follows Venezuela’s announcement of elections in Essequibo on May 25, 2025—one day before Guyana’s 59th Independence anniversary.

Essequibo, which covers approximately 61,600 square miles, is home to around 125,000 of Guyana’s 800,000 residents.

Venezuela’s plans include renaming the region “Guayana Esequiba” and appointing a governor, moves that Guyana considers a blatant attempt at annexation.

The Guyanese government argues that Venezuela’s actions directly violate the ICJ’s December 1, 2023, ruling and breach fundamental principles of international law.

In its filing, Guyana emphasised the illegality of Venezuela’s actions and urged the ICJ to take necessary steps to prevent further violations.