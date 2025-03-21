New $225M TVET facility at BV to offer day and night classes

– similar facilities will soon be opened at Hopetown, Bartica, St. Ignatius

FUNDED by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), a $225 million Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) facility, was officially commissioned on Thursday by the Ministry of Education (MoE) at Beterverwagting on the East Coast of Demerara.

The Beterverwagting Practical Instruction Centre (BV PIC) is open to students and residents of BV and surrounding communities including Plaisance, La Bonne Intention, and Lusignan. It is expected to serve hundreds of persons.

Similar to programmes offered by the Government Technical Institute (GTI), and the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE), the institution will facilitate evening classes for those who may be employed and are interested in learning valuable skills.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand in her address shared that the institution has a long way to go, with more additions to be added along the way.

This, she said, can only come from a government who understands that it is needed, and that our children need it.

“From a government who understands that our country needs the products in your children who will come out here. And that is the government who is currently serving you. And we have a beautiful opportunity of actually getting to see that,” the minister stated.

She said that the TVET institutions were designed and carefully thought out and brought to fruition by the current administration.

The minister underscored that it is not always about the money, but rather about proper management of resources, efficiency, and a desire to get things done.

The education minister related that it is understood that in BV, Annandale, Lusignan, and Hope, there are children who would need this facility. “We have in this period a unique opportunity that I never had,” she underscored, adding, “It’s about giving your children a life of less struggle than you have had. It’s about making choices for yourself.”

She revealed that later this month, they will be opening a PIC at Hopetown in Region Five, Bartica in Region Seven and St. Ignatius in Region Nine. She disclosed that one was recently opened in Mabaruma, Region One.

These are five PICs that will allow opportunities to thrive and grow for a majority of young people, benefitting them and their communities.

The opening of the BV PIC marks a significant step forward in the government’s collective commitment to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in a rapidly evolving economy.

It was mentioned that the centre is a testament to the MoE’s dedication to strengthening technical and vocational education and training locally.

The centre was thoughtfully designed to bridge the gap, providing not only students, but professionals with state-of-the-art tools, equipment, and immersive learning experiences that will enable them to refine their skills and confidently pursue their careers.

According to the Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) Marcia Paddy Andrews, “The commissioning of this Practical Instructional Centre marks a pivotal moment in our pursuit of excellence in TVET, aligning with the Ministry of Education’s strategic goal of ensuring every student graduating from secondary school graduate with a skills certificate, and in this case it’s the CVQ, the Career and Vocational Qualification, and or CXC qualifications, giving them dual qualifications.”

It was explained that on completion of the CVQ programme, students can exit with that qualification, and can be gainfully employed, with an option to continue their academic education, with no stagnation in terms of them stopping their technical career.

Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain posited that by September 2025, more than 100 secondary schools will be offering CVQ courses.

He affirmed, “Now, that is not the Home Ec that you do for CSEC. It’s not the industrial technology that you do. Many schools are doing those. This is CVQ, just CVQ.”

He called for the private sector to come on board with the ministry, noting, “The Ministry of Education now has the solution. There is no theoretical knowledge here anymore. This is practical things; you are taught, as I just saw, how to bake the bread. You are taught how to do the cookies and whatever else is the case. And this is the core of it. You are taught how to construct the garment, and so, this is absolutely critical.”