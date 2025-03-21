Any physical aggression by Venezuela will meet an appropriate response

—Jagdeo says; affirms Bolivarian Republic’s actions that threaten Guyana’s territorial integrity are receiving attention at the highest level

ANY aggression by Venezuela that manifests into physical form will be dealt appropriately, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Guyana’s Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo has assured Guyanese.

While responding to questions from the local media at a Thursday press conference, Jagdeo asserted that all matters relating to Venezuela’s illegal claims to Guyana’s Essequibo is being examined and addressed at the highest level of government.

“Let me assure you that those matters relating to the Venezuelan aggression against our country and their threat to our territorial integrity and sovereignty are receiving the attention of the entire government at the highest level, at a presidential level, on a daily basis,” Jagdeo said.

He noted that Guyana is simultaneously engaging with several international partners.

“Any Venezuelan aggression that manifests itself in a physical form would be dealt with appropriately,” he added.

Recently, a Venezuelan naval vessel, the ABV Guaiqueiri PO-11-IMO 469552, entered Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone, coming dangerously close — approximately 700 metres—to the FPSO PROSPERITY, which was operating lawfully under a licence issued by Guyana.

The Venezuelan vessel made threatening radio communications, falsely claiming that the FPSO PROSPERITY was operating in Venezuela’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

It then proceeded southwest, repeating the same aggressive message to other FPSOs operating in the region.

This action was strongly rejected and condemned by Guyana, CARICOM, the Organization of American States (OAS), the United States, France, and other international partners and organisations.

Additionally, Venezuela has announced that it intends to conduct elections in Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Given Venezuela’s growing aggressive actions, Guyana has filed a request for provisional measures with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to ensure that Venezuela refrains from conducting any electoral activities in the Essequibo region.

Jagdeo, on Thursday, pointed out that any Guyanese who agrees to participate in Venezuela’s illegal activities would be committing an act of treason.

He said: “They [Venezuela] could call the governor of whatever in their territory, not in the 83,000 square miles of our Essequibo.”

Guyana has since informed the ICJ that the planned Venezuelan elections are scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, and would inevitably be preceded by preparatory acts, including acts within Guyana’s Essequibo region, affecting the Guyanese population and Guyana’s sovereignty over its territory. The ICJ has officially acknowledged Guyana’s request for provisional measures.

The genesis of the border controversy goes back to the 1899 Arbitral Award, a landmark decision that delineated the boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela. Decades after this historic award, Venezuela reignited tensions by challenging its validity.

In 2018, Guyana took a decisive step by approaching the ICJ, seeking affirmation of the award’s legitimacy.

Venezuela initially claimed that the ICJ lacked jurisdiction, a contention flatly rejected by the World Court in a crucial ruling in December 2020. The door was thus opened for the ICJ to delve into the merits of the substantive case.