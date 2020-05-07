22 charged for breaking Curfew in Berbice

TWENTY-TWO persons, including a number of Venezuelan nationals, have been charged for breaching the nationwide curfew in Corentyne.

The group, which included seven Venezuelans, were on Thursday charged after they breached the curfew in place to deter the spread of COVID-19.

The persons arrested hail from different communities along the Corentyne Coast as well as from the Mahogany Hotel and Sports bar in Corriverton, East Berbice Corentyne.

According to information received,the police were informed of a party being held at the popular Corentyne Hotel and Sports bar on Tuesday evening where several Venezuelan

women were present.

The police went to the scene and cautioned the individuals of the offence and subsequently made the arrest. The Guyana Chronicle understands the revelers were celebrating a birthday party in full swing with loud music.

The defendants were expected to make a court appearance at the Springlands Magistrate Court on Thursday; however after there was no sitting of the court on the said day, they were placed on $10,000 station bail each.

Among those charged from the Mahagony Hotel and Sports Bar were the owners, Sherwin Peterson and Carlos Angel.

Under the COVID-19 emergency measures, a person can face a fine or up to six months in prison for breaching the restrictions.

A senior police source in the Division told the Guyana Chronicle that they have been trying to sensitize the population in Region Six; that they should adhere to the restrictions and avoid being prosecuted.

Among the measures used from Number 51 Village to Crabwood Creek were public

announcements encouraging persons to adhere to the curfew and avoid congested areas, officers going to popular places where persons are conducting business to ensure they maintain the social distance as well as patrolling the areas.

However despite the efforts of the police and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and municipalities in Region 6, many persons still seek clever methods to breach the restrictions. The arrests and prosecutions were meant to be a last resort.

In light of the growing number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Guyana and sensitization campaigns the police have been enforcing the law hoping others will deter and adhere.

In related matters,three business owners on the Corentyne who operate liquor shops were also arrested and charges were filed pending a court hearing and their items were seized as well.