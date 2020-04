An 18-year old miner of Moruca, North West District, died on Tuesday following a mining pit collapse at the Aritak Backdam on the Essequibo River.

Reports are that Shaun Domingo of Santa Rosa, Moruca, North West District, was working in a pit when its walls caved in, pinning him down.His lifeless body was later pulled out from the rubble by his colleagues.

The incident is being investigated by the authorities.